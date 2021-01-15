Potential Drivers of Crises in the Arctic
Historically in the Arctic, regional tensions have been resolved before turning into major crises. With the Arctic gaining more attention in recent years, are existing governance mechanisms enough to handle future diplomatic challenges?
Data sources and licenses
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ArcticConnect, “Arctic Web Map,” web tool, undated. As of October 5, 2026: https://arcticconnect.org
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exactEarth, SNAP, WCS, ABSI—See exactEarth, Scenarios Network for Alaska and Arctic Planning, Wildlife Conservation Society, and Aleutian Bering Sea Islands Landscape Conservation Cooperative.
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exactEarth, Scenarios Network for Alaska and Arctic Planning, Wildlife Conservation Society, and Aleutian Bering Sea Islands Landscape Conservation Cooperative, “AIS Shipping Voyages – Alaska – 2011-2013,” data set, 2015. As of June 22, 2021: http://ckan.snap.uaf.edu/dataset/ais-shipping-voyages-alaska-2011-2013
This data set is made available under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license. For more information, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.
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Greenland Portal—See Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland.
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Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, “Greenland Portal,” webpage, 2013. As of June 22, 2021: https://eng.geus.dk/products-services-facilities/data-and-maps/greenland-portal
Greenland mineral resources data are used with permission. For more information, visit https://eng.geus.dk.
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IBRU—See International Boundaries Research Unit.
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International Boundaries Research Unit, “IBRU Arctic Maps Series,” web tool, Durham University, UK, undated. As of June 22, 2021: https://www.durham.ac.uk/research/institutes-and-centres/ibru-borders-research/maps-and-publications/maps/arctic-maps-series (accessed January 15, 2021)
International Boundaries Research Unit data are used with permission. For more information, visit https://www.durham.ac.uk/research/institutes-and-centres/ibru-borders-research/maps-and-publications/maps/arctic-maps-series/use-of-ibru-maps-.
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International Boundaries Research Unit, “Briefing Notes for IBRU Arctic Map Series,” Durham University, UK, April 2021. As of June 22, 2021: https://www.durham.ac.uk/media/durham-university/research-/research-centres/ibru-centre-for-borders-research/maps-and-databases/arctic-maps-2021/updated-maps-and-notes/Map-Notes.pdf (accessed January 15, 2021)
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National Snow & Ice Data Center, “Sea Ice Index Data and Image Archive,” web tool, undated. As of June 22, 2021: https://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/archives
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Nordregio—See Wang and Ramage.
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OpenFlights, Airline Route Mapper Database, web tool, June 2014. As of June 22, 2021: https://openflights.org/data.html#route
OpenFlights data are made available under an Open Database License. For more information, visit https://opendatacommons.org/licenses/odbl/1-0.
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OpenStreetMap, homepage, undated. As of July 23, 2021: https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=5/38.007/-95.844
OpenStreetMap is made available under the Open Database License. For more information, visit https://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright.
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TeleGeography, “Submarine Cable Map,” web map, last updated June 2020. As of June 22, 2021: https://www.submarinecablemap.com/
TeleGeography data are made available under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported license. For more information, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/3.0.
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Wang, Shinan, and Justine Ramage, eds., “Population in the Arctic Circumpolar Permafrost Region at Settlement Level,” data set, Zenodo, November 10, 2020. As of June 22, 2021: https://zenodo.org/record/4266017#.YNyPYi1h127
This data set, compiled by Nordregio researchers, is made available under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license. For more information, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.