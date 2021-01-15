Potential Drivers of Crises in the Arctic

ArcticConnect, “Arctic Web Map,” web tool, undated. As of October 5, 2026: https://arcticconnect.org

exactEarth, SNAP, WCS, ABSI—See exactEarth, Scenarios Network for Alaska and Arctic Planning, Wildlife Conservation Society, and Aleutian Bering Sea Islands Landscape Conservation Cooperative.

exactEarth, Scenarios Network for Alaska and Arctic Planning, Wildlife Conservation Society, and Aleutian Bering Sea Islands Landscape Conservation Cooperative, “AIS Shipping Voyages – Alaska – 2011-2013,” data set, 2015. As of June 22, 2021: http://ckan.snap.uaf.edu/dataset/ais-shipping-voyages-alaska-2011-2013 This data set is made available under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license. For more information, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.

Greenland Portal—See Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland.

Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, “Greenland Portal,” webpage, 2013. As of June 22, 2021: https://eng.geus.dk/products-services-facilities/data-and-maps/greenland-portal Greenland mineral resources data are used with permission. For more information, visit https://eng.geus.dk.

IBRU—See International Boundaries Research Unit.

International Boundaries Research Unit, “IBRU Arctic Maps Series,” web tool, Durham University, UK, undated. As of June 22, 2021: https://www.durham.ac.uk/research/institutes-and-centres/ibru-borders-research/maps-and-publications/maps/arctic-maps-series (accessed January 15, 2021) International Boundaries Research Unit data are used with permission. For more information, visit https://www.durham.ac.uk/research/institutes-and-centres/ibru-borders-research/maps-and-publications/maps/arctic-maps-series/use-of-ibru-maps-.

International Boundaries Research Unit, “Briefing Notes for IBRU Arctic Map Series,” Durham University, UK, April 2021. As of June 22, 2021: https://www.durham.ac.uk/media/durham-university/research-/research-centres/ibru-centre-for-borders-research/maps-and-databases/arctic-maps-2021/updated-maps-and-notes/Map-Notes.pdf (accessed January 15, 2021)

National Snow & Ice Data Center, “Sea Ice Index Data and Image Archive,” web tool, undated. As of June 22, 2021: https://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/archives

Nordregio—See Wang and Ramage.

OpenFlights, Airline Route Mapper Database, web tool, June 2014. As of June 22, 2021: https://openflights.org/data.html#route OpenFlights data are made available under an Open Database License. For more information, visit https://opendatacommons.org/licenses/odbl/1-0.

OpenStreetMap, homepage, undated. As of July 23, 2021: https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=5/38.007/-95.844 OpenStreetMap is made available under the Open Database License. For more information, visit https://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright.

TeleGeography, “Submarine Cable Map,” web map, last updated June 2020. As of June 22, 2021: https://www.submarinecablemap.com/ TeleGeography data are made available under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported license. For more information, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/3.0.