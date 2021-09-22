Potential Drivers of Crises in the Arctic

A RAND report, Exploring Gaps in Arctic Governance: Identifying Potential Sources of Conflict and Mitigating Measures, suggests that there are several potential situations that could lead to conflict in the Arctic by 2030. This interactive map displays and explains some of the factors that may drive five of these scenarios.

Historically in the Arctic, regional tensions have been resolved before turning into major crises. With the Arctic gaining more attention in recent years, are existing governance mechanisms enough to handle future diplomatic challenges?

Funding for this effort was provided by the generous contributions of the RAND Center for Global Risk and Security Advisory Board. This research was conducted within the Center for Global Risk and Security (CGRS), part of International Programs at the RAND Corporation, and within the International Security and Defense Policy (ISDP) Center of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD).

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Visualization series. RAND visualizations present graphical or interactive views of data and information from a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.

Our mission to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis is enabled through our core values of quality and objectivity and our unwavering commitment to the highest level of integrity and ethical behavior. To help ensure our research and analysis are rigorous, objective, and nonpartisan, we subject our research publications to a robust and exacting quality-assurance process; avoid both the appearance and reality of financial and other conflicts of interest through staff training, project screening, and a policy of mandatory disclosure; and pursue transparency in our research engagements through our commitment to the open publication of our research findings and recommendations, disclosure of the source of funding of published research, and policies to ensure intellectual independence. For more information, visit www.rand.org/about/principles.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.