Building the foundations of European deterrence

Photo by Olga Yastremska/Adobe Stock

The demands on Europe's deterrence capabilities, posture, and plans are undergoing their most significant transformation in decades. Continued Russian nuclear coercion and hybrid activity, China's rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal, and renewed questions over the future of US extended deterrence are challenging long-standing assumptions about European security. European allies are now considering what role French and British nuclear forces could play alongside existing NATO deterrence arrangements. Europeans may well need their own theory of deterrence.

What would a European approach to deterrence look like?

The launch of the RAND Europe Deterrence Initiative brings together policymakers, researchers and leaders from across the UK and Europe to examine this question. Discussions will consider the nature of the Russian threat, what a European theory of deterrence might look like, the roles of French and British nuclear forces, and how non-nuclear capabilities can contribute to deterrence.

Please reach out to our events team to find out more on events-re@randeurope.org.