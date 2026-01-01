Agenda for RAND Europe Deterrence Initiative (REDI) Launch Event
Building the foundations of European deterrenceBack to event page
1 Dec 2026
1:30 – 6:30 p.m. GMT London, UK
Agenda
Tuesday 1 December 2026
|When
|Session
|13:30 - 14:00
|
Registration and Coffee
|14:00 - 14:10
|
Welcome from RAND Europe
|14:10 - 14:35
|
Keynote: The REDI mission statement
|14:35 - 15:30
|
Plenary session: A European theory of deterrence?
|15:30 - 15:50
|
Coffee and comfort break
|15:50 - 16:45
|
Breakout Sessions
|16:45 - 17:00
|
Call to action: A way forward for European research and policy
|17:00 - 18:30
|
Drinks reception
|18:30
|
Close
Contact
For questions about the event, please contact RAND Europe Events.