Is Europe prepared for AGI?

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AGI—Artificial Intelligence systems matching or exceeding humans at most economically useful cognitive work—may arrive between 2030-2040, or even earlier. Europe is currently underprepared for the economic and societal transformations this technological advance could drive.

On present trajectories, the EU and its Member States risk being forced into a choice between deep dependence on foreign AI systems and relative economic and strategic marginalisation. Europe hosts just 5% of global AI compute capacity, European models lag the frontier by 6-12 months, and the EU AI Office has €46 million in funding compared to the UK AI Security Institute's £100 million.

A new report by RAND Europe, the Centre for Future Generations, the RAND Center on AI, Security, and Technology, and European AI experts at Oxford, Cambridge, Stanford, MIT, and Tübingen argues that without an integrated preparedness plan, Europe risks marginalisation in a transformation that could reshape economic growth, military capabilities, and international stability.

How could AGI reshape global power dynamics? What can be done to build Europe’s preparedness for AGI? And how should the European Union, its member states, and wider Europe balance innovation, competitiveness and security in this emerging domain? In this webinar, RAND Europe experts and partners will unpack their research findings and discuss how European policymakers could respond.