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In an increasingly contested world, businesses face difficult choices about how far to pursue greater control over the resources and supply chains they rely on, and where global dependence may be necessary, desirable or unavoidable.

This two-hour closed-door, interactive foresight session will examine the tension between sovereignty and interdependence, weighing the benefits of more secure domestic or regional supply chains against the openness, efficiency and collaboration on which many businesses depend.

Working through a scenario centred on critical minerals, participants will explore how these choices play out in practice. Together, we will challenge assumptions, weigh competing priorities and test how decisions made today could shape organisational resilience, competitiveness and long-term strategic autonomy.

Part of our Resilience and Foresight Forum, the session is designed to be collaborative and thought-provoking, drawing on the knowledge and experience of those in the room alongside the scenario itself. It is open to anyone interested in economic security, supply chains, international trade or the energy transition, and no specialist knowledge is required.