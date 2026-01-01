Resilience and Foresight Forum: Sovereignty or Dependence?
Navigating Strategic Interdependence
24 Nov 2026
9:00 – 11:00 a.m. GMT Cambridge, UK
Photo by Olivier Le Moal/Getty Images
In an increasingly contested world, businesses face difficult choices about how far to pursue greater control over the resources and supply chains they rely on, and where global dependence may be necessary, desirable or unavoidable.
This two-hour closed-door, interactive foresight session will examine the tension between sovereignty and interdependence, weighing the benefits of more secure domestic or regional supply chains against the openness, efficiency and collaboration on which many businesses depend.
Working through a scenario centred on critical minerals, participants will explore how these choices play out in practice. Together, we will challenge assumptions, weigh competing priorities and test how decisions made today could shape organisational resilience, competitiveness and long-term strategic autonomy.
Part of our Resilience and Foresight Forum, the session is designed to be collaborative and thought-provoking, drawing on the knowledge and experience of those in the room alongside the scenario itself. It is open to anyone interested in economic security, supply chains, international trade or the energy transition, and no specialist knowledge is required.
About the Resilience and Foresight Forum
The Resilience and Foresight Forum is RAND Europe’s membership network for organisations that want to better anticipate change, test assumptions, and strengthen decision-making under uncertainty. It combines expert-led foresight workshops, wargames, roundtables, and conferences to help members work through live questions on geopolitical risk, economic security, regulation, and technology.
With regular sessions throughout the year, get in touch to explore what membership could look like for you.Learn more
Join the Resilience and Foresight Forum
If you would like to attend future events, learn more about Forum membership, or explore collaboration opportunities, please get in touch.
Use the form below or send an email to clazenby@randeurope.org