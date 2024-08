Examines both the Americans with Disability Act and the need to limit care, and indicates that there may be a conflict between the two.

In most states, that system makes little or no allowance for the disabilities of such offenders, resulting in dispositions that are inequitably harsh and in all likelihood costlier to the public than need be the case.

Epidemiology of ADA charges alleging employment-related discrimination due to HIV and to investigate the charge-filing behavior of workers with HIV.

As large numbers of service members and veterans, many with serious injuries, return from Iraq and Afghanistan, it is critical to examine the effectiveness of the return-to-work resources available to help them obtain and retain gainful employment.

With a 36 percent chance of becoming disabled at least once before reaching age 50, it is imperative that workers know their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the resources available to help them.

In this report, the authors propose recommendations to guide researchers as they examine the experience of individuals with disabilities and their interactions with the U.S. criminal and civil legal systems.

The authors conducted a scoping review to assess the current state of the literature related to individuals with disabilities who interact with the criminal and civil legal systems, with the goal of developing a future research agenda.

The authors conducted interviews with professionals and people with lived experience to understand what it is like to interact with the civil or criminal legal system while having a disability, with the goal of developing a future research agenda.

