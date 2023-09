The five former Soviet republics that constitute Central Asia—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—are ethnically, politically, and economically diverse countries with rich histories. Together and separately, they face and pose a range of challenges and opportunities as they define their relationships with neighbors such as China, Russia, and Afghanistan and partner countries in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. RAND research has explored important aspects of regional policy, including its economic development, security environment, human rights practices, and political stability.