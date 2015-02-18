Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965

Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965

RAND's research on the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 examines the law's provisions, evolution, and impact on federal education policy, school accountability, and funding for disadvantaged students. By analyzing implementation, outcomes, and successive reauthorizations, RAND provides policymakers, legislators, and education leaders with insights to assess the law's effectiveness and guide future policy development.

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