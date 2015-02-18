Podcast
Reauthorizing ESEA: Key Issues and Federal Oversight Are Up for Debate
Feb 18, 2015
RAND's research on the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 examines the law's provisions, evolution, and impact on federal education policy, school accountability, and funding for disadvantaged students. By analyzing implementation, outcomes, and successive reauthorizations, RAND provides policymakers, legislators, and education leaders with insights to assess the law's effectiveness and guide future policy development.