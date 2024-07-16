Title I (Elementary and Secondary Education Act)

Title I (Elementary and Secondary Education Act)

RAND's research on Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act examines the federal program's role in directing resources to high-poverty schools and districts, as well as its effects on student achievement. By analyzing funding formulas, accountability requirements, and program implementation, RAND provides policymakers and education leaders with insights to strengthen Title I's impact on the students it is intended to serve.

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