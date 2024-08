Evaluates the feasibility and success of a new interactive elicitation methodology for collecting probabilistic expectations in a developing country context with low levels of literacy and numeracy,

Malawi has the highest per capita maize consumption in Africa, but it may need to consider alternatives, taking into greater consideration weather, climate change and water needs.

This dissertation examines the effects of exogenous shocks and labor market policies on employment, wages, and human capital development of youth and women.

This study will compare the effects of an evidence-based depression care model versus usual care on depression symptom remediation as well as physical health outcomes for chronic care conditions.

This study aims to examine the prevalence and predictors of depressive symptoms among adult household members of patients with major depressive disorder in Neno District, Malawi.

Global guidelines for cervical cancer screening leave many implementation decisions at countries’ discretion. Using a Markov model, we estimate the relative health outcomes and costs of different approaches to cervical cancer screening in Malawi.

