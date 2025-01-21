Multicultural Education

Multicultural Education

RAND's research on multicultural education examines approaches to teaching and curriculum design that acknowledge and affirm the diverse cultural, linguistic, and racial backgrounds of students. By evaluating program effectiveness and implementation challenges, RAND informs educators and policymakers on strategies to create more inclusive learning environments and improve outcomes for all students.

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