Research
How China Understands and Assesses Military Balance
Mar 1, 2023
RAND's research on netcentric warfare examines how networked information systems can link sensors, decisionmakers, and weapons platforms to improve military effectiveness, situational awareness, and speed of action. By analyzing architectures, vulnerabilities, and operational outcomes, RAND provides defense planners and military leaders with insights to harness the advantages of networked operations while managing associated risks.