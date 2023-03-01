Netcentric Warfare

Netcentric Warfare

RAND's research on netcentric warfare examines how networked information systems can link sensors, decisionmakers, and weapons platforms to improve military effectiveness, situational awareness, and speed of action. By analyzing architectures, vulnerabilities, and operational outcomes, RAND provides defense planners and military leaders with insights to harness the advantages of networked operations while managing associated risks.

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