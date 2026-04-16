Radiological Weapons and Warfare

The United States has long sought to halt the spread of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and has met with substantial success. However, the shadow of WMD is present in any crisis.

RAND today unveiled a strategy of simple steps that individuals can take to protect themselves from the harmful effects of potential terrorist attacks involving chemical, radiological, nuclear, and biological weapons.

China continues to lack the resources to fully and adequately implement its numerous laws and regulations designed to control exports of sensitive goods and technologies that could be used to help create chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons.

How does the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA) align with the evolving terrorism threat? Transnational and domestic terrorism trends reveal that TRIA does not provide adequate financial protection, particularly in the face of economically motivated...

Presents a methodology to design strategies for detecting terrorist weapon development and shows how it might be used to detect development of improvised explosive devices and radiological dispersal devices.

Assesses current policies and capabilities pertaining to the recovery and decontamination of ashore forces and identifies policy options the Navy could pursue to better perform this mission.

There has been growing concern that terrorists might use radiological sources to create a Radiological Dispersal Device (RDD). Calculations have shown that an attack would be unlikely to produce radioactive contamination sufficient to kill or even injure anyone, but there would be psychological and economic effects.

This article discusses police technology adoption and the ability to diffuse portable radiation detectors. Other impacts related to community resilience are discussed.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear deterrence, posing new risks and opportunities. This paper outlines a roadmap to guide research and policy on challenges amid rising global technological rivalry.

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