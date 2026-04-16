Radiological Weapons and Warfare

Radiological Weapons and Warfare

RAND's research on radiological weapons and warfare analyzes the threats posed by devices designed to disperse radioactive material, as well as the consequences of radiological incidents for public health and national security. By assessing detection capabilities, response strategies, and policy frameworks, RAND supports government agencies and emergency planners in reducing the risks and consequences of radiological attacks.

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