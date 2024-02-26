The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) helps to bridge the gap between scientific and technological potential and the needs of low income populations in low and middle income countries. RAND Europe is evaluating its capacity-building activities - including training, advocacy and broader community engagement activities - in Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.

This study was commissioned by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) to understand how the organisation contributes to research capacity building activities in Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda.

Burundi has been afflicted by political violence since April. President Pierre Nkurunziza, who helped bring peace to the country in the last decade, is risking everything for the sake of staying in power. He is dragging the country backwards after 10 years of progress.

Children conceived as a result of sexual violence during armed conflict face socioeconomic marginalization, family rejection, stigmatization, and violence. Grass-roots women's organizations in northern Uganda are helping to integrate these children in post-conflict societies.

While safe areas are intuitively attractive, their effectiveness depends on the resources and resolve of the implementing forces, rules of engagement, and geography.

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