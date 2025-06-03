Teaching English as a Second Language

Teaching English as a Second Language

RAND's research on teaching English as a second language examines instructional approaches, program models, and support systems for students in K–12 and adult education settings whose primary language is not English. By evaluating program effectiveness and policies, RAND helps educators and administrators improve outcomes for linguistically diverse students and support their full participation in academic and civic life.

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