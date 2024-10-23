Research Summary
Federal and Nonprofit Support for Veterans Transitioning to the Civilian Workforce
Oct 23, 2024
RAND's research on the Post-9/11 Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2008 examines the law's provisions, use patterns, and outcomes for veterans and service members pursuing higher education and vocational training. By evaluating benefit design, institutional responses, and educational attainment, RAND provides policymakers and VA officials with insights to strengthen the program and improve educational and career outcomes for those who have served.