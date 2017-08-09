Research
Creating New and Strengthening Existing Arts Partnerships in Allegheny County
Aug 9, 2017
RAND's research on the visual arts examines the role of arts education in student development, the economic and social contributions of arts organizations, and the impact of public investment in arts programs. By analyzing access, participation, and outcomes across school and community settings, RAND provides policymakers, educators, and arts organizations with insights to support robust arts education and cultural engagement.