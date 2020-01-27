Naoko Aoki is an associate political scientist at the RAND Corporation. She specializes in East Asian security issues. She has written about Japanese foreign and security policies, the North Korean nuclear problem, American alliances in Asia, and nuclear dynamics in the region. Prior to joining RAND, Aoki was a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, where she conducted research on security matters in the Indo-Pacific region. Her professional experience includes a nuclear security fellowship at the House of Representatives. She was also a 2018–2019 Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow and an adjunct political scientist at RAND.
She was formerly a journalist with Japan’s Kyodo News, reporting on the Japanese government from Tokyo before serving as a Beijing correspondent. She has visited North Korea 18 times on reporting trips. She holds a Ph.D. in policy studies from the University of Maryland, College Park, an M.A. in international relations and international economics from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), and a B.A. in English from Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan.
Languages
Japanese; Chinese; Korean