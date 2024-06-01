Ryan J. Bain is a Ph.D. student in the Technology Applications and Implications stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an Assistant Policy Researcher at RAND. His research interests include climate, energy, and decarbonisation, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, and regulation, the Russia-Ukraine war, and international strategic competition between the U.S. and China.
Before joining Pardee RAND, he was a policy analyst for an environmental think tank in Brussels where he primarily assessed legislation and briefed policymakers on how best to decarbonise industry and build climate-resilient energy systems. Across various policy and analytical roles over the past decade, Bain has deployed a robust mixed-methods skillset to conduct research on diverse topics ranging from income, well-being, and public opinion formation to raw material supply chains, critical infrastructure and security risks, and global strategic rivalries.
He has an M.A. in European political and governance studies and public policy analysis from the College of Europe. He also holds an M.S. in policy studies and M.A. (Hons) in politics and economic and social history from the University of Edinburgh, as well as an M.S. in international relations from the University of Glasgow.
Education
M.A. in European political and governance studies and public policy analysis, College of Europe; M.S. in policy studies, University of Edinburgh; M.S. in international relations, University of Glasgow; M.A. (Hons) in politics and economic and social history, University of Edinburgh