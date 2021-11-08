Bart E. Bennett

Bart Bennett is a senior operations researcher at the RAND Corporation and a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. With 38 years of experience performing policy-oriented analyses, he has led and conducted research in such diverse areas as military manpower, advanced technology, education and training, military operations, aircraft survivability, defense planning for both strategic and tactical forces, health care, inventory systems and production planning and scheduling. In recent years, Bennett's research has focused on senior leader development for the U.S. Air Force and the contribution of advances in sensor technologies for performing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.
Much of Bennett’s research has relied on large-scale simulation modeling and the analysis of computational experiments. He participated in the development of exploratory analysis as a way of handling multicriteria decision problems and better understanding large, multidimensional systems.
Bennett teaches a course in simulation at Pardee RAND, and a course on dissertaton development. He has served on 30 dissertation committees as well as the admissions committee, the reaccreditation committee, the first and second year review committee, the qualifying/preliminary exam committee, and the Faculty Committee for Curriculum and Appointments, the school's primary advisory committee.
Bennett served for five years as the manager of the Management Sciences Group at RAND, supervising operations researchers, management scientists, cost analysts, and unit administrators throughout the organization.
He received his Ph.D. in mathematical sciences from Johns Hopkins University.
