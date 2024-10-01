Lauren Blackwelder
Ph.D. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
she/her
Expertise
Lauren Blackwelder is a Ph.D. student at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. She holds a B.Sc. in biochemistry with a minor in space warfighting from the United States Air Force Academy. Prior to joining RAND, she was a policy research intern at Knowledge Ecology International in Washington, D.C., where she compared intellectual property laws concerning artificial intelligence and collected data on clinical trial costs. She also conducted two independent research projects, one in biology and one in chemistry. She was the USAFA Forensics Team captain. Her technical skills include satellite systems operations, organic chemistry, biochemistry, biology, debate, and conducting briefings. Her research interests include quantum technology, healthcare, space warfighting, space strategy, pharmaceutical patents, and medical gaslighting.
Education
B.Sc. in biochemistry, United States Air Force Academy