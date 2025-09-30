Amanda Bonheur

Amanda (Andy) Bonheur is an applied and behavioral economist at RAND. Her research focuses on how policies and institutions shape people’s decisions and well-being and spans health, education, and the labor market, as well as broader topics related to business climate, military service, and the intersection of economics and national security.
She recently studied maternal health and hospital quality, the impact of menopause on the workforce, how people apply for jobs and make career choices, and education policies that support student access, success, and mental health. Bonheur’s research aims to inform policy and improve opportunities and outcomes across diverse populations. Her work has been published in Health Affairs Scholar and by RAND, and she is expanding her portfolio through new projects and collaborations in maternal and mental health, education, and workforce policy.
Bonheur earned her Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, San Diego, where she received support from the Russell Sage Foundation and the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research. Her doctoral research examined social media activism and charitable giving, performance review policies, and job application behavior.