Ryan Andrew Brown is a senior behavioral/social scientist at the RAND Corporation. Brown's work concerns the role of culture and social networks in driving risk-taking, violence, and other destructive and self-destructive behaviors. His current work focuses on the individual, social, and cultural drivers of domestic extremism. He also conducts research that betters the lives of rural and remote populations, with a focus on American Indian and Alaska Native groups. He holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in anthropology from Emory University, and received postdoctoral training in population health from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health and Society Scholars Program at UC-Berkeley and UC-San Francisco.
Recent Projects
- Research and Evaluation on Domestic Radicalization to Violent Extremism
- Violent Extremism Among U.S. Military Veterans: Insights from First-hand Accounts of Veterans and Their Families
- COVID-19 and Threatened Rural Alaska Communities: Risk Perception and Adaptation
- Landslide Risk Management in Remote Communities: Integrating Geoscience, Data Science, and Social Science in Local Context
- Testing and Evaluation to Support Habitus
Selected Publications
Brown, Ryan Andrew, Todd C. Helmus, Rajeev Ramchand, Alina I. Palimaru, Sarah Weilant, Ashley L. Rhoades, and Liisa Hiatt, Violent Extremism in America: Interviews with Former Extremists and Their Families on Radicalization and Deradicalization, RAND Corporation (RR-A1071-1), 2021
Brown, Ryan Andrew, Rajeev Ramchand, and Todd C. Helmus, What Prevention and Treatment of Substance Use Disorder Can Tell Us About Addressing Violent Extremism, RAND Corporation (PE-A1071-1), 2022