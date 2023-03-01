Edmund J. Burke

Education

B.A. in government, Georgetown University

Overview

Ed Burke (he/him) is a senior international defense researcher at RAND. Burke’s work at RAND focuses primarily on military and security issues in East Asia including vulnerability methodologies and assessments, regional security competition in the military and information domains, and Chinese military strategy and doctrine. He also leads research efforts using satellite imagery as a primary data source.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Burke, Edmund J., Kristen Gunness, Cortez A. Cooper III, and Mark Cozad, People's Liberation Army Operational Concepts, RAND Corporation (RR-A394-1), 2020

Burke, Edmund J., Timothy R. Heath, Jeffrey W. Hornung, Logan Ma, Lyle J. Morris, and Michael S. Chase, China's Military Activities in the East China Sea: Implications for Japan's Air Self-Defense Force, RAND Corporation (RR-2574-AF), 2018

Scobell, Andrew, Edmund J. Burke, Cortez A. Cooper III, Sale Lilly, Chad J. R. Ohlandt, Eric Warner, and J.D. Williams, China's Grand Strategy: Trends, Trajectories, and Long-Term Competition, RAND Corporation (RR-2798-A), 2020

Burke, Edmund J., Astrid Stuth Cevallos, In Line or Out of Order? China's Approach to ADIZ in Theory and Practice, RAND Corporation (RR-2055-AF), 2017

Dobbins, James, Andrew Scobell, Edmund J. Burke, David C. Gompert, Derek Grossman, Eric Heginbotham, and Howard J. Shatz, Conflict with China Revisited: Prospects, Consequences, and Strategies for Deterrence, RAND Corporation (PE-248-A), 2017

Burke, Edmund J., Astrid Stuth Cevallos, Mark Cozad, and Timothy R. Heath, Assessing the Training and Operational Proficiency of China's Aerospace Forces: Selections from the Inaugural Conference of the China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI), RAND Corporation (CF-340-AF), 2016

