Amanda Charbonneau is an associate policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She studies decisionmaking and policies related to public safety and health. This work includes linking a randomized controlled trial with administrative data to increase the accuracy of proactive policing decisions, evaluating NYPD’s Neighborhood Policing philosophy, measuring racial disparities in the enforcement of micromobility traffic laws, assessing police strategies for responding to protests, and exploring the psychometrics of suspicion in relation to the reasonable suspicion legal standard. In other projects, Charbonneau has analyzed statewide policing data, agency-level policies and trainings, and costs associated with alternative models of public safety. Law enforcement agencies are active partners in many of these projects.
Charbonneau has also studied the effects and implementation of firearm policies. Recent projects include using the synthetic control method to investigate the effects of comprehensive background check policies on nonfatal firearm crimes, measuring police officers’ perceptions of extreme risk protection orders, and assessing the empirical evidence related to gun buyback programs.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsAdjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Davis
Recent Projects
- Suspicion & Police Decisionmaking
- Comprehensive Background Check Policies and Nonfatal Firearm Crime
- Gun Buyback Programs in the United States
- Assessing and Mitigating Racial Disparities in the Enforcement of Pedestrian, Bicycle, and Micromobility Traffic-Related Laws