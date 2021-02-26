Matthew Chinman is a senior behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation, where his focus has been on developing strategies to enhance the prevention capacity of community-based prevention practitioners. As such, he codeveloped the Getting To Outcomes (GTO) model and led the development and testing of several GTO-based guides that are aimed at assisting local communities in planning, implementing, and evaluating prevention programs in the areas of sexual assault prevention in the military, substance abuse prevention, underage drinking prevention, teen pregnancy prevention, homelessness, and youth development. Chinman is also a health science specialist at the VISN 4 Mental Illness, Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center, where his overall focus is on developing and testing various interventions to improve the recovery of individuals with serious mental illnesses. As part of that initiative, he has been developing and assessing strategies that involve mental health consumers in service-providing roles in order to improve the quality of their care. Chinman received his Ph.D. in clinical/community psychology from the University of South Carolina.
Selected Publications
Chinman M, McInnis K, Eisen S, Ellison M, Farkas M, Armstrong M, Resnick S, "Establishing a research agenda for understanding the role and impact of mental health peer specialists," Psychiatric Services, 68(9), 2017
Chinman M, Oberman R, Hanusa B, Cohen A, Salyers M, Twamley E, Young A., "A cluster randomized trial of adding Peer Specialists to intensive case management teams in the Veterans Health Administration," Journal of Behavioral Health Services Research, 42, 2015
Hamilton, A.B., Chinman, M., Cohen, A.N., Oberman, R.S., Young, A.S., "Implementation of consumer providers in mental health intensive case management teams," Journal of Behavioral Health Services & Research, 42, 2015
Chinman, M., George P., Dougherty, R.H., Daniels, A.S., Shoma Ghose, S., Swift, A., Delphin-Rittmon, M.E., "Peer support services for individuals with serious mental illnesses: Assessing the evidence," Psychiatric Services, 65, 2014
Chinman, M., Acosta, J., Ebener, P., Malone, P.S., Slaughter M., "A cluster-randomized trial of Getting To Outcomes’ impact on sexual health outcomes in community-based settings," Prevention Science (forthcoming)
Chinman M, Woodward EN, Curran GM, Hausmann, LRM., "Harnessing implementation science to increase the impact of health equity research," Medical Care, 55, 2017
Chinman M, Ebener P, Malone PS, Cannon J, D’Amico E, Acosta, J., "Testing implementation support for evidence-based programs in community settings: A replication cluster-randomized trial of Getting To Outcomes®," Implementation Science (forthcoming)