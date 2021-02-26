Matthew Chinman

Education

Ph.D. in clinical/community psychology, University of South Carolina

Overview

Matthew Chinman is a senior behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation, where his focus has been on developing strategies to enhance the prevention capacity of community-based prevention practitioners. As such, he codeveloped the Getting To Outcomes (GTO) model and led the development and testing of several GTO-based guides that are aimed at assisting local communities in planning, implementing, and evaluating prevention programs in the areas of sexual assault prevention in the military, substance abuse prevention, underage drinking prevention, teen pregnancy prevention, homelessness, and youth development. Chinman is also a health science specialist at the VISN 4 Mental Illness, Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center, where his overall focus is on developing and testing various interventions to improve the recovery of individuals with serious mental illnesses. As part of that initiative, he has been developing and assessing strategies that involve mental health consumers in service-providing roles in order to improve the quality of their care. Chinman received his Ph.D. in clinical/community psychology from the University of South Carolina.

Research Focus

Previous Positions

Director of Program Evaluation Services, Consultation Center, Yale University School of Medicine

Recent Projects

  • Evaluation of Peer Specialists on VA Patient Aligned Care Teams
  • Using Getting To Outcomes to prevent sexual assault in the military
  • Improving the Implementation of Evidence-based Drug Prevention Programs in Schools
  • CoachToFit: Adapted Weight Loss Intervention for Individuals with Serious Mental Illness
  • Evaluating the Use of Peer Specialists to Deliver Cognitive Behavioral Social Skills Training

Selected Publications

Chinman M, McInnis K, Eisen S, Ellison M, Farkas M, Armstrong M, Resnick S, "Establishing a research agenda for understanding the role and impact of mental health peer specialists," Psychiatric Services, 68(9), 2017

Chinman M, Oberman R, Hanusa B, Cohen A, Salyers M, Twamley E, Young A., "A cluster randomized trial of adding Peer Specialists to intensive case management teams in the Veterans Health Administration," Journal of Behavioral Health Services Research, 42, 2015

Hamilton, A.B., Chinman, M., Cohen, A.N., Oberman, R.S., Young, A.S., "Implementation of consumer providers in mental health intensive case management teams," Journal of Behavioral Health Services & Research, 42, 2015

Chinman, M., George P., Dougherty, R.H., Daniels, A.S., Shoma Ghose, S., Swift, A., Delphin-Rittmon, M.E., "Peer support services for individuals with serious mental illnesses: Assessing the evidence," Psychiatric Services, 65, 2014

Chinman, M., Acosta, J., Ebener, P., Malone, P.S., Slaughter M., "A cluster-randomized trial of Getting To Outcomes’ impact on sexual health outcomes in community-based settings," Prevention Science (forthcoming)

Chinman M, Woodward EN, Curran GM, Hausmann, LRM., "Harnessing implementation science to increase the impact of health equity research," Medical Care, 55, 2017

Chinman M, Ebener P, Malone PS, Cannon J, D’Amico E, Acosta, J., "Testing implementation support for evidence-based programs in community settings: A replication cluster-randomized trial of Getting To Outcomes®," Implementation Science (forthcoming)

Honors & Awards

  • Outstanding Publication Award (Getting To Outcomes), 2008, American Evaluation Association
  • VA Daniel Deykin Award for Outstanding Mentor, 2020, Department of Veteran Affairs
  • Investigator Excellence in Research Award, 2020, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

