Shann Corbett

Shann Corbett

Research Leader

Expertise

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Shann Corbett is a criminologist and Research Leader at RAND Europe. She leads the Drug Policy, Crime and Justice workstream and has extensive experience directing and delivering research, evaluation, and advisory projects for UK government departments, EU institutions, and international organisations across crime, justice, security, and public policy.

Corbett has led studies spanning drug policy and addictions, organised crime, illicit finance, policing, criminal justice reform, and interventions for vulnerable populations. Her work in drug policy includes development of a European cannabis policy toolkit and research on addiction and substance use within criminal justice settings. In organised crime and illicit finance, she has managed evaluations and policy studies including assessments of EMPACT and CEPOL, analyses of legislative and regulatory frameworks, research on criminal infiltration of legitimate businesses, measurement of illicit tobacco markets, studies of altered-design currencies, and work for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office assessing the risks and opportunities associated with gold tokenisation and emerging financial technologies. She has also undertaken specialist training in cryptocurrency investigations, open-source intelligence (OSINT), and dark web research methods.

As a project manager and principal investigator, Corbett has overseen feasibility studies, rapid evidence assessments, mixed-method evaluations, and the development of practical toolkits and frameworks to support evidence-informed policymaking. She has also played a leading role in quality assurance across projects in defence, security, justice, health, education, and employment.

Corbett holds a Ph.D. in criminology and a First-Class Honours degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of New South Wales.

Education

Ph.D. in criminology and public health, University of New South Wales; B.C.C.J. (Hons) in criminology and criminal justice, University of New South Wales

Languages

english

Selected Work

  • Hulme S, Blondes E.L., Disley E, Theodoli N, Marcolin L, Cole S, Taylor J & Gilder L , Study to support an evaluation of the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL), Report for DG HOME, European Commission, 2021
  • Hulme S, Disley E & Blondes E.L. , Mapping the risk of serious and organised crime infiltrating legitimate businesses, Report for DG HOME, European Commission, 2021
  • Hulme S, Flemons L, Pontedeira C, Bruckmayer M & Hofman J , The Covid-19 pandemic and intimate partner violence against women in the EU, European Institute of Gender Equality (EIGE), 2021
  • Taylor J, Pardo B, Hulme S, Bouey J, Greenfield V, Zhang S & Kilmer B, "Illicit synthetic opioid consumption in Asia and the Pacific: Assessing the risks of a potential outbreak," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 220(1), 2021
  • Hulme S, Hughes C, Nielsen S, "Drug sourcing and motivations among a sample of people involved in the supply of pharmaceutical drugs in Australia," International Journal of Drug Policy, 66, 2019
  • Hulme S, Hughes C, Nielsen S, "What factors contributed to the misconduct of health practitioners? An analysis of Australian cases involving the diversion and supply of pharmaceutical drugs for non-medical use between 2010 and 2016," Drug and Alcohol Review, 38(4), 2019
  • Hulmes S, Bright D, Nielsen S, "The source and diversion of pharmaceutical drugs for non-medical use: A systematic review and meta-analysis," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 186, 2018
  • Dowling C, Morgan A, Hulme S, Manning M & Wong G, "Protection orders for domestic violence: A systematic review," Trends & Issues in Crime and Criminal Justice, 551, 2018

Authored by Shann Corbett

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