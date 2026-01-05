Shann Corbett is a criminologist and Research Leader at RAND Europe. She leads the Drug Policy, Crime and Justice workstream and has extensive experience directing and delivering research, evaluation, and advisory projects for UK government departments, EU institutions, and international organisations across crime, justice, security, and public policy.
Corbett has led studies spanning drug policy and addictions, organised crime, illicit finance, policing, criminal justice reform, and interventions for vulnerable populations. Her work in drug policy includes development of a European cannabis policy toolkit and research on addiction and substance use within criminal justice settings. In organised crime and illicit finance, she has managed evaluations and policy studies including assessments of EMPACT and CEPOL, analyses of legislative and regulatory frameworks, research on criminal infiltration of legitimate businesses, measurement of illicit tobacco markets, studies of altered-design currencies, and work for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office assessing the risks and opportunities associated with gold tokenisation and emerging financial technologies. She has also undertaken specialist training in cryptocurrency investigations, open-source intelligence (OSINT), and dark web research methods.
As a project manager and principal investigator, Corbett has overseen feasibility studies, rapid evidence assessments, mixed-method evaluations, and the development of practical toolkits and frameworks to support evidence-informed policymaking. She has also played a leading role in quality assurance across projects in defence, security, justice, health, education, and employment.
Corbett holds a Ph.D. in criminology and a First-Class Honours degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of New South Wales.