Shann Corbett

Research Leader
Cambridge Office

Education

Ph.D. in criminology and public health, University of New South Wales; B.C.C.J. (Hons) in criminology and criminal justice, University of New South Wales

Overview

Shann Hulme is a research leader at RAND Europe. Her research interests include drug policy, illicit markets, pharmaceutical diversion and non-medical use, family and domestic violence, and crime prevention.

Before working at RAND, Hulme worked in several research and evaluation roles with the Australian government at a federal and state level. She holds a Ph.D. in criminology and public health from the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre at the University of New South Wales and a First Class Honours degree in criminology and criminal justice, also from the University of New South Wales. 

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Study on movie money, prop copy products and other altered design banknotes
  • Mapping the risk of serious and organised crime infiltrating legitimate businesses
  • Study to support an evaluation of the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL)
  • The Covid-19 pandemic and intimate partner violence against women in the EU
  • Study to identify an approach to measure the illicit market for tobacco products

Selected Publications

Hulme S, Blondes E.L., Disley E, Theodoli N, Marcolin L, Cole S, Taylor J & Gilder L , Study to support an evaluation of the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL), Report for DG HOME, European Commission, 2021

Hulme S, Disley E & Blondes E.L. , Mapping the risk of serious and organised crime infiltrating legitimate businesses, Report for DG HOME, European Commission, 2021

Hulme S, Flemons L, Pontedeira C, Bruckmayer M & Hofman J , The Covid-19 pandemic and intimate partner violence against women in the EU, European Institute of Gender Equality (EIGE), 2021

Taylor J, Pardo B, Hulme S, Bouey J, Greenfield V, Zhang S & Kilmer B, "Illicit synthetic opioid consumption in Asia and the Pacific: Assessing the risks of a potential outbreak," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 220(1), 2021

Hulme S, Hughes C, Nielsen S, "Drug sourcing and motivations among a sample of people involved in the supply of pharmaceutical drugs in Australia," International Journal of Drug Policy, 66, 2019

Hulme S, Hughes C, Nielsen S, "What factors contributed to the misconduct of health practitioners? An analysis of Australian cases involving the diversion and supply of pharmaceutical drugs for non-medical use between 2010 and 2016," Drug and Alcohol Review, 38(4), 2019

Hulmes S, Bright D, Nielsen S, "The source and diversion of pharmaceutical drugs for non-medical use: A systematic review and meta-analysis," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 186, 2018

Dowling C, Morgan A, Hulme S, Manning M & Wong G, "Protection orders for domestic violence: A systematic review," Trends & Issues in Crime and Criminal Justice, 551, 2018

Honors & Awards

  • Dean's Award for submitting Ph.D. thesis in top 10% of candidates in 2019, University of New South Wales

