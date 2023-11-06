Ann Marie Dailey

Ann Dailey is a policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. She is a geopolitical strategist with expertise in Russia, Europe, and Eurasia. Dailey has developed an extensive knowledge of the political, military, and economic drivers underpinning security over two decades of study and experience in the public and private sectors. Prior to joining RAND, Dailey served as the Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs (ISA). Dailey’s previous work has focused on bilateral and multilateral defense cooperation with Ukraine and Georgia, U.S. defense and security policy in the Arctic, and Russia-related programming, budgeting, and strategy as the Senior Advisor for Russia Strategy in ISA and as the senior policy advisor on Ukraine, Belarus, and NATO relations with Ukraine and Georgia. Her recent publications have focused on the importance of mission command, sustainment, and maneuver support in large-scale combat operations.
Dailey is an engineer Captain in the United States Army Reserve. She is a certified Project Management Professional with experience working for two Fortune 500 companies focused on energy production and savings. She earned her Master's Degree in international economics from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and has studied and worked abroad in Yaroslavl and Moscow, Russia.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsNonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council; Officer, U.S. Army Reserves
Honors & Awards
- Defense Department Exceptional Public Service, Office of the Secretary of Defense
- David L Boren National Security Scholarship, National Security Education Program
- Bucerius Summer School on Global Governance, Zeit Stiftung
Languages
Russian; French; Ukrainian