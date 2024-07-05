A transcript for this video is available via YouTube. The transcript and captions are auto-generated and have not been edited.

Through a blend of long-term strategic analysis and actionable policy recommendations, leading American and Polish experts, together with invited guests from other allied countries, provided an outline for how America, Poland, and allies can assure that the rules-based international order is effectively defended in Ukraine, Europe, and elsewhere.

