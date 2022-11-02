Krystyna Marcinek (she/her) is an associate policy researcher at RAND. Her research interests include international security, strategic competition, deterrence, NATO, Russia, and Ukraine. She has also studied the role of emerging technologies in the future of warfare.
Marcinek previously held analytical and advisory positions in several government institutions in Poland, including the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Polish Armed Forces. Her primary focus was Russian influence on Polish and regional security. She advised on Poland's response to the conflict in Ukraine (2014-2015), the EU migrant crisis (2015), counterterrorism, and energy security.
Marcinek holds a Ph.D. in policy analysis from Pardee RAND Graduate School and an M.A. with honors in Russian, East European, and Eurasian studies from Jagiellonian University in Poland.
Languages
Polish; Russian; Ukrainian