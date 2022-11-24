Overview
Jill Portnoy Donaghy is a criminologist whose research focuses on biological, psychological, social, and health-related risk factors for crime, aggression, and other antisocial behaviors in children, adolescents, and adults. She is particularly interested in the effects of stress on a range of behaviors and wellness outcomes. Her work integrates insights and methods from multiple disciplines to identify causes and consequences of disruptive behavior that can be used to inform crime prevention policies. She has also evaluated nutrition-based strategies for the prevention of childhood mental health problems, was co-PI of a study that examined biological and psychological predictors of engagement with online extremist materials, and contributed to an evaluability assessment of the Massachusetts Prison Education Consortium. In 2018, she was awarded the Early Career Award from the American Society of Criminology's (ASC) Division of Developmental and Life-Course Criminology. She currently serves as the Vice Chair of the ASC Division of Biopsychosocial Criminology. She received her Ph.D. in criminology from the University of Pennsylvania, her M.Phil. in criminological research from the University of Cambridge as a Gates Cambridge Scholar, and her B.A. in criminology and Hispanic studies from the University of Pennsylvania.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
Portnoy, J. & Schwartz, J. A., "Adolescent violent delinquency associated with increased emergency department usage in young adulthood," International Journal of Offender Therapy and Comparative Criminology, 2022
Shortland, N., Portnoy, J., McGarry, P., Perliger, A., Gordon, T., & Anastasio, N., "A reinforcement sensitivity theory of violent extremist propaganda: The motivational pathways underlying movement toward and away from violent extremist action," Frontiers in Psychology, 13, 2022
Portnoy, J., McGouldrick, S. H., Raine, A., Zemel, B. S., Tucker, K. L., Liu, J., "Lower dietary intake of magnesium is associated with more callous–unemotional traits in children," Nutritional Neuroscience, 24(11), 2022
Liu, J., Portnoy, J., Raine, A., Gladieux, M., McGarry, P., & Chen, A., "Blood lead levels mediate the relationship between social adversity and child externalizing behavior," Environmental Research, 204, 2022
Portnoy, J., Bedoya, A.C., Wong, K. K. Y., "Child externalizing and internalizing behavior and parental well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic," UCL Open: Environment, 4, 2022