First Responder and Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Research Development
ResearchPublished Apr 22, 2025
Authors conducted a literature review and interviews about mental health and wellness programs specific to law enforcement and first responders to help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identify and strengthen its programs and policies and to conduct an evaluability assessment to develop a research agenda for future DHS wellness research efforts.
ResearchPublished Apr 22, 2025
Concerns about the physical health, mental health, and safety of first responders and law enforcement officers have been increasing for some time. The goal of this research is to synthesize evidence from the growing literature on mental health and wellness programs studied with law enforcement and first responder populations to help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identify and strengthen programs and policies and to conduct an evaluability assessment (EA) to provide direction for future research.
This report presents findings from multiple research tasks, including a review of domestic and international literature on first responder wellness programs and interviews with key stakeholders in DHS about existing DHS wellness programs, wellness program implementation, and subsequent challenges. Authors conducted an EA of programs identified as potentially ready for evaluation in the stakeholder interviews. The authors of this report synthesized the findings from these tasks to develop a research agenda for future DHS wellness research efforts.
This research was sponsored by U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate's Office of Science and Engineering and conducted in the Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program of the Homeland Security Research Division.
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