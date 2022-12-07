Kathryn A. Edwards

Kathryn Anne Edwards (she/her) is an adjunct economist at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research focuses on the intersection of labor markets and public policy, including unemployment and unemployment insurance (UI); women's labor supply after children; the challenge facing women in retirement; poverty alleviation; and Social Security. Her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Edwards completed her Ph.D. in economics at the University of Wisconsin. While a student, she was a trainee at the Center for Demography and Human Ecology, a graduate fellow of the Institute for Research on Poverty, and a summer fellow at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago through the Committee on the Status of Women in the Economics Profession.
