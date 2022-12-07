Kathryn A. Edwards

Kathryn A. Edwards
Adjunct Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Off Site Office

Education

Ph.D. in economics, University of Wisconsin at Madison; M.S. in economics, University of Wisconsin at Madison; B.A. in economics, government, plan ii (humanities), University of Texas at Austin

Media Resources

This researcher is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations at (310) 451-6913, or email media@rand.org.

More Experts

Overview

Kathryn Anne Edwards (she/her) is an adjunct economist at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research focuses on the intersection of labor markets and public policy, including unemployment and unemployment insurance (UI); women's labor supply after children; the challenge facing women in retirement; poverty alleviation; and Social Security. Her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Edwards completed her Ph.D. in economics at the University of Wisconsin. While a student, she was a trainee at the Center for Demography and Human Ecology, a graduate fellow of the Institute for Research on Poverty, and a summer fellow at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago through the Committee on the Status of Women in the Economics Profession.

Research Focus

Pardee RAND Graduate School Courses

Selected Publications

Kathryn Anne Edwards, "Who Helps the Unemployed? Workers' Receipt of Public and Private Cash Transfers," IZA Journal of Labor Economics, 9(1), 2020

Kathryn Anne Edwards; Jeffrey B Wenger, "Parents of an Unemployed Child: Labor Supply, Consumption, and Savings Effects," IZA Journal of Labor Economics, 8(1), 2019

Jennifer L. Scott, Kathryn Anne Edwards, and Alexandra Stanczyk, "Moonlighting to the Side Hustle: The effect of working an extra job on household poverty for households with less formal education," Families in Society, 101(3), 2020

Jason Wards and Kathryn Edwards, "CPS Nonresponse During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Explanations, Extent, and Effects," Labour Economics, 72(October), 2021

Recent Media Appearances

Interviews: Barron's; Bloomberg News; Bloomberg Opinion; Bloomberg Radio; Great Ideas podcast; KCBS-AM; KPCC-FM; Marketplace Radio; NPR/All Things Considered; PBS News Hour; SkimmThis; The Skimm; WhoWhatWhy

Commentary

Publications