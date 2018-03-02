Coreen Farris

Coreen Farris
Senior Behavioral Scientist
Pittsburgh Office

Education

Ph.D. in clinical psychology, Indiana University Bloomington

Overview

Coreen Farris is a senior behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation. Her research focuses on the measurement and prevention of sexual assault, workplace harassment and discrimination, and intimate partner violence. Recent efforts include an independent analysis and recommendations for improving domestic abuse prevention and response in the Armed Forces, development of evaluation plans for the Department of Homeland Security, and an assessment of workplace harassment and discrimination within the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Farris earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Indiana University Bloomington and postdoctoral fellowships at Carnegie Mellon University and with the Section on Decision Sciences and Clinical Systems Modeling at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Measuring the Impacts of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault on Military Readiness
  • Estimating Workplace Harassment and Discrimination in the FEMA Workforce
  • Program evaluation at DHS
  • Independent Analysis and Recommendations on Domestic Violence in the Armed Forces
  • Promoting Healthy Relationships In and Outside of the Workplace: New Approaches to Sexual Assault Prevention

