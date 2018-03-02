Coreen Farris

Selected Publications
Farris, C., Schell, T. L., Jaycox, L., & Beckman, R. L, Perceived Retaliation Against Military Sexual Assault Victims , RAND (RR-2380), 2021
Farris, C., Labriola, M., Smucker, S., Trail, T., Peterson, S., Crosby, B., & Schell, T. L. , Healthy Relationship Approaches to Sexual Assault Prevention: Programs and Strategies for Use Within the U.S. Military , RAND (RR-4241), 2021
Schell, T. L., Cefalu, M., Farris, C., & Morral, A., The Relationship Between Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the US Military: Findings from the RAND Military Workplace Study , RAND (RR-3162), 2021
Farris, Coreen, Carra S. Sims, Terry L. Schell, Miriam Matthews, Sierra Smucker, Samantha Cohen, and Owen Hall, Harassment and Discrimination on the Basis of Gender and Race/Ethnicity in the FEMA Workforce, RAND Corporation (RR-A383-1), 2020
Farris, C., Schell, T. L., Tankard, M., Jaycox, L. H., Bicksler, B., Clague, A., & Barnes-Proby, D. , Measures of Performance and Effectiveness for the Marine Corps Sexual Assault Prevention Programs, RAND (RR-2220), 2019
Farris, C., Tankard, M. E., Iyiewuare, P., Rosenthal, L, Clague, A., Miller, L.L., Glick, P., Sieck, K., and Iyengar, R., Availability of Family Violence Services in the U.S. Military , (RR-3019), 2018
Matthews, M., Farris, C., Tankard, M., and Dunbar, M. S., Needs of Male Sexual Assault Victims in the U.S. Armed Forces, RAND (RR-2167), 2018
Farris, C., Jaycox, L. H., Schell, T. L., Street, A. E., Kilpatrick, D. G., and Tanielian, T. "Sexual harassment and gender discrimination findings: Active component," in A. R. Morral, K. L. Gore & T. L. Schell (Eds.), Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Volume 2. Estimates for Department of Defense Service Members from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study , RAND Corporation (RR-870), 2015