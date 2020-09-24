Daniel Gonzales

Daniel Gonzales
Senior Scientist; Professor of Technology Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Washington Office

Education

Ph.D. in theoretical physics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; B.S. in physics, Stanford University

Media Resources

This researcher is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations at (310) 451-6913, or email media@rand.org.

More Experts

Overview

Daniel Gonzales is a senior scientist at RAND and a professor of technology analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His work at RAND focuses on advanced communications systems; electronic warfare (EW), cybersecurity, quantum, directed energy and hypersonic technologies. He also examines the supply chain for advanced microchips and their use in communications systems and military systems. He examines technical and policy issues in these areas for the Department of Defense (DoD) and other government agencies. He received his Ph.D. in theoretical physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his B.S. in physics from Stanford University.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Cyber security of cloud computing systems
  • 5G Security Competition
  • Digital Presence in Global Digital Infrastructure
  • Assessment of the U.S. Quantum Industrial Base

Selected Publications

Daniel Gonzales "It’s Getting Harder to Do: Countering Terrorist Use of the Internet D Gonzales Terrorism and Transatlantic Relations," in Klaus Larres and Tobias Hof, Terrorism and Transatlantic Relations - Threats and Challenges, Palgrave Macmillan, 2022

Daniel Gonzales, Sarah Harting, Mary Kate Adgie, Julia Brackup, Lindsey Polley, Karlyn Stanley, Unclassified and Secure - A Defense Industrial Base Cyber Protection Program for Unclassified Defense Networks, RAND Corporation (RR-4227), 2020

Parker, Edward, Daniel Gonzales, Ajay K. Kochhar, Sydney Litterer, Kathryn O'Connor, Jon Schmid, Keller Scholl, Richard Silberglitt, Joan Chang, Christopher A. Eusebi, and Scott W. Harold, An Assessment of the U.S. and Chinese Industrial Bases in Quantum Technology, RAND Corporation (RR-A869-1), 2022

Bonds, Timothy M., James Bonomo, Daniel Gonzales, C. Richard Neu, Samuel Absher, Edward Parker, Spencer Pfeifer, Jennifer Brookes, Julia Brackup, Jordan Willcox, David R. Frelinger, and Anita Szafran, America's 5G Era: Gaining Competitive Advantages While Securing the Country and Its People, RAND Corporation (PE-A435-1), 2021

Gonzales, Daniel, Julia Brackup, Spencer Pfeifer, and Timothy M. Bonds, Securing 5G: A Way Forward in the U.S. and China Security Competition, RAND Corporation (RR-A435-4), 2022

Gonzales, D., et al., "Cloud-Trust - a Security Assessment Model for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Clouds," IEEE Transactions in Cloud Computing, 99

Gonzales, D., Gulden, T., Strong, A., Hoyle, W., Cost-Benefit Analysis of Proposed California Oil and Gas Refinery Regulations, RAND Corporation (RR-1421), 2016

Commentary

  • The logo of the social network application TikTok and a US flag shown on a mobile device screen in Miami, Florida, September 18, 2020, photo by Johnny Louis/Reuters
    Cybersecurity

    Could Time Be Up for TikTok?

    Is it possible for ByteDance to maintain ownership in TikTok Global while ameliorating U.S. national security concerns? At the heart of any deal should be a highly technical agreement on data security issues—one that not only the two companies but the two governments might have to agree to.

    Sep 24, 2020

    The RAND Blog

  • Tourists and locals enjoy Ko'Olina beach on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, July, 29, 2013
    Emergency Preparedness

    Deadly Delay: Every Second Counts in Missile Defense

    The false alarm about a ballistic missile attack on Hawaii raises important questions. How much warning time would the public get before a missile hit? And how should the system be improved?

    Jan 24, 2018

    The Hill

  • Identify theft illustration
    Cybersecurity

    U.S. Needs a New Electronic Identity-Protection Strategy to Prevent 'Hybrid Warfare' Attacks

    The U.S. government needs to develop a strategy to protect its citizens that includes a unique identifying number or code and a method for protecting these identity keys in online transactions.

    Jul 6, 2015

    The RAND Blog

  • Illustrated photo of a person typing on a computer keyboard
    Cyber Warfare

    Preventing Cyber Attacks: Sharing Information About Tor

    While Tor has many benefits, it is also used to hide criminal activity online such as the recent cyber attacks against JPMorgan Chase and Sony Pictures. The U.S. government should share the IP addresses of Tor network nodes with U.S. critical infrastructure and financial firms so that future cyber attacks could be prevented.

    Dec 17, 2014

    The RAND Blog

  • Customs and Border Protection officer Ballard inspects a motorist's passport at the San Ysidro border crossing between Mexico and the U.S. in San Ysidro, California
    Border and Port Security

    Saving Money by Using Advanced DoD Sensors on the U.S. Border

    There is no legal reason why a DoD sensor should be excluded from use in an interagency technology demonstration or in an actual counterdrug operation as long as a valid request for support is made by an appropriate law enforcement official and no personally identifiable or private information on U.S. citizens is collected.

    Jun 6, 2014

  • Pro-Russian armed men level automatic rifles near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014
    Ukraine

    Exposing Russia's Covert Actions

    It is paramount that U.S. and European officials and the people of Ukraine understand the true situation on the ground and the extent of covert Russian operations in eastern Ukraine.

    Apr 29, 2014

    U.S. News & World Report

  • Blog
    Libya

    Can You Hear Libya Now?

    The U.S. and its allies could help Libyans communicate with the outside world by deploying cellphone base stations on aircraft or tethered balloons, write Dan Gonzales and Sarah Harting.

    Mar 5, 2011

    New York Times

Publications