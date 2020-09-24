Selected Publications
Daniel Gonzales "It’s Getting Harder to Do: Countering Terrorist Use of the Internet D Gonzales Terrorism and Transatlantic Relations," in Klaus Larres and Tobias Hof, Terrorism and Transatlantic Relations - Threats and Challenges, Palgrave Macmillan, 2022
Daniel Gonzales, Sarah Harting, Mary Kate Adgie, Julia Brackup, Lindsey Polley, Karlyn Stanley, Unclassified and Secure - A Defense Industrial Base Cyber Protection Program for Unclassified Defense Networks, RAND Corporation (RR-4227), 2020
Parker, Edward, Daniel Gonzales, Ajay K. Kochhar, Sydney Litterer, Kathryn O'Connor, Jon Schmid, Keller Scholl, Richard Silberglitt, Joan Chang, Christopher A. Eusebi, and Scott W. Harold, An Assessment of the U.S. and Chinese Industrial Bases in Quantum Technology, RAND Corporation (RR-A869-1), 2022
Bonds, Timothy M., James Bonomo, Daniel Gonzales, C. Richard Neu, Samuel Absher, Edward Parker, Spencer Pfeifer, Jennifer Brookes, Julia Brackup, Jordan Willcox, David R. Frelinger, and Anita Szafran, America's 5G Era: Gaining Competitive Advantages While Securing the Country and Its People, RAND Corporation (PE-A435-1), 2021
Gonzales, Daniel, Julia Brackup, Spencer Pfeifer, and Timothy M. Bonds, Securing 5G: A Way Forward in the U.S. and China Security Competition, RAND Corporation (RR-A435-4), 2022
Gonzales, D., et al., "Cloud-Trust - a Security Assessment Model for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Clouds," IEEE Transactions in Cloud Computing, 99
Gonzales, D., Gulden, T., Strong, A., Hoyle, W., Cost-Benefit Analysis of Proposed California Oil and Gas Refinery Regulations, RAND Corporation (RR-1421), 2016