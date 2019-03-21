Sean Grant is an adjunct behavioral and social scientist at RAND, where he works with the Opioid Policy Tools and Information Center (OPTIC), the Southern California Evidence-based Practice Center, and the ExpertLens research team. He is also is a research associate professor with the HEDCO Institute for Evidence-Based Educational Practice in the College of Education at the University of Oregon.
Grant's research focuses on evidence-informed decisionmaking across various areas of health and social policy. As a methodologist, he aims to improve the ability of scientific research to identify “what works” in addressing pressing societal issues. He is specifically interested in research synthesis methods, open science practices, and online Delphi processes due to their significant influence on the credibility and utility of research evidence for policy and practice decisions. His work on these methods also involves collaborative, translational research focused on specific topics, such as substance use and mental health.
Grant completed his Ph.D. in social intervention and M.Sc. in evidence-based social intervention at the Centre for Evidence-Based Intervention, University of Oxford.
Selected Publications
