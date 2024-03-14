Joe Haberman is a policy analyst at RAND. He has a particular interest in U.S. policy toward Russia, Eurasia, nuclear nonproliferation, and the geopolitics of energy. He recently graduated with a Master in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he worked as a research assistant at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. During the summer of 2022, he served as a Harold W. Rosenthal Fellow in International Relations supporting the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Counter-WMD Policy. Before graduate school, he worked as a research associate for Russia Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations and taught English in Southern Ukraine on a Fulbright Fellowship. He received his B.A. in Russian and East European Studies from Yale University.