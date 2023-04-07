Ryan Haberman is a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation, where he primarily focuses on national security strategy and government workforce issues, such as recruitment, retention, and training challenges. His current research includes seeking to better understand the military recruiting environment and helping the military increase the quantity of recruits without reducing quality standards.
Haberman graduated from the Bush School of Government and Public Service Texas A&M University with an MA and BA in International Policy. He also earned an AA in Arabic Studies from the Defense Language Institute at the Presidio of Monterey while serving in the Army as an Arabic Cryptologic Linguist. He speaks, reads, and writes Modern Standard Arabic, while specializing in Levantine dialects, particularly Syrian and Jordanian regional colloquial.
Previous Positions
Senior Consultant at Deloitte; Senior Consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton; Arabic Cryptologic Linguist at US Army
Recent Projects
- Rethinking Eligibility and Enlistment
- Recruiting Older Youth into the US Army
- Manning the Nuclear Deterrence Operations Workforce
Selected Publications
Pollard, Michael S., Louay Constant, Joe Cheravitch, Ryan Haberman, Katherine L. Kidder, and Christina Panis, Identifying Opportunities to Recruit More Individuals Above the Age of 21 into the U.S. Army, RAND Corporation (RR-A824-1), 2022
Wasser, Becca, Stacie L. Pettyjohn, Jeffrey Martini, Alexandra T. Evans, Karl P. Mueller, Nathaniel Edenfield, Gabrielle Tarini, Ryan Haberman, and Jalen Zeman, The Air War Against the Islamic State: The Role of Airpower in Operation Inherent Resolve, RAND Corporation (RR-A388-1), 2021
Johnston, Trevor, Matthew Lane, Abigail Casey, Heather J. Williams, Ashley L. Rhoades, James Sladden, Nathan Vest, Jordan R. Reimer, and Ryan Haberman, Could the Houthis Be the Next Hizballah? Iranian Proxy Development in Yemen and the Future of the Houthi Movement, RAND Corporation (RR-2551-OSD), 2020
Honors & Awards
- 2020 RAND Spotlight Award, Project Air Force
Languages
Arabic