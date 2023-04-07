Ryan Haberman

Ryan Haberman
Policy Analyst
Washington Office

Education

MA in international policy, Texas A&M University Bush School of Government; BA in international studies, Texas A&M University; AA in Arabic Studies, Defense Language Institute

Overview

Ryan Haberman is a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation, where he primarily focuses on national security strategy and government workforce issues, such as recruitment, retention, and training challenges. His current research includes seeking to better understand the military recruiting environment and helping the military increase the quantity of recruits without reducing quality standards.

Haberman graduated from the Bush School of Government and Public Service Texas A&M University with an MA and BA in International Policy. He also earned an AA in Arabic Studies from the Defense Language Institute at the Presidio of Monterey while serving in the Army as an Arabic Cryptologic Linguist. He speaks, reads, and writes Modern Standard Arabic, while specializing in Levantine dialects, particularly Syrian and Jordanian regional colloquial.

Research Focus

Previous Positions

Senior Consultant at Deloitte; Senior Consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton; Arabic Cryptologic Linguist at US Army

Recent Projects

  • Rethinking Eligibility and Enlistment
  • Recruiting Older Youth into the US Army
  • Manning the Nuclear Deterrence Operations Workforce

Selected Publications

Pollard, Michael S., Louay Constant, Joe Cheravitch, Ryan Haberman, Katherine L. Kidder, and Christina Panis, Identifying Opportunities to Recruit More Individuals Above the Age of 21 into the U.S. Army, RAND Corporation (RR-A824-1), 2022

Wasser, Becca, Stacie L. Pettyjohn, Jeffrey Martini, Alexandra T. Evans, Karl P. Mueller, Nathaniel Edenfield, Gabrielle Tarini, Ryan Haberman, and Jalen Zeman, The Air War Against the Islamic State: The Role of Airpower in Operation Inherent Resolve, RAND Corporation (RR-A388-1), 2021

Johnston, Trevor, Matthew Lane, Abigail Casey, Heather J. Williams, Ashley L. Rhoades, James Sladden, Nathan Vest, Jordan R. Reimer, and Ryan Haberman, Could the Houthis Be the Next Hizballah? Iranian Proxy Development in Yemen and the Future of the Houthi Movement, RAND Corporation (RR-2551-OSD), 2020

Honors & Awards

  • 2020 RAND Spotlight Award, Project Air Force

Languages

Arabic

Commentary

  • Potential U.S. Army recruits listen to a drill sergeant talk about barracks life and other aspects of undergoing Army basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, October 26, 2019, photo by U.S. Army
    Military Recruitment

    The Army Should Be Looking for a Few Older Soldiers

    Recruiting older people to enlist in the Army could help increase numbers, quality, and talent. Individuals who enlist over the age of 21 perform better as soldiers on several metrics. Recruiters have noted that older recruits are of higher quality, more focused, and more motivated.

    Apr 7, 2023

    Defense One

Publications