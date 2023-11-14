Overview
Stella Harrison (she/her) is an analyst at the RAND Corporation. She works in the defence and security research group at RAND Europe. Her focus is on implementing quantitative analysis techniques and aims to develop a range of analysis tools for the group to use. She is particularly interested in using a quantitative approach for horizon scanning and in what the future holds for emerging technologies applied to defence.
Prior to working at RAND Europe, she was a theorist in an experimental physics lab at the University of Southampton, where she gained experience in numerically modeling the dynamics of coupled differential equations using MATLAB, benchmarked an analogue computing platform to optimisation libraries in Python, and developed specific numerical analysis techniques.
Harrison completed a Ph.D. in physics at the University of Southampton in 2022, working on the development of a “liquid light” analogue simulator as the era of Moore’s law draws to a halt. She also holds an M.Phys. in physics with a year in experimental research from the same institute.