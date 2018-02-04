Paul Heaton

Paul Heaton
Adjunct Economist
Off Site Office

Education

Ph.D. and M.A. in economics, University of Chicago; B.A. in economics, Brigham Young University

Media Resources

This researcher is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations at (310) 451-6913, or email media@rand.org.

More Experts

Overview

Paul Heaton is an adjunct economist at the RAND Corporation. From 2012 to 2015, he was director of RAND's Institute for Civil Justice, and he currently is a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where he codirects the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice. Much of his research aims to apply methodological insights from economics to inform issues in legal and criminal justice policy. His recent work examines liability of prosecutors and police and the impact of pretrial detention. Other work examines how the structure of insurance markets affects safety, medical care, and fraud; how attorneys impact case outcomes; and how drug control strategies influence criminal activity.

Heaton's prior work examines topics such as court budgeting, racial profiling, and police technology use. His research has been published in leading scholarly journals such as the Harvard Law Review, Yale Law Journal, New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Law and Economics, American Journal of Public Health, and Journal of Labor Economics. In 2010–2011 he was a Stephen Carroll Distinguished Scholar in ICJ, and in both 2015 and 2010 he received the Edwin Huddleson Jr. Outstanding Teacher Award from the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Heaton received his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago, where he was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Examining how insurance regulation affects the costs and availability of insurance
  • Understanding linkages between the health care system and tort system
  • Evaluating public policies designed to reduce substance use and crime

Selected Publications

Paul Heaton, Beau Kilmer, Nancy Nicosia, and Greg Midgette, "Efficacy of Active Monitoring with Swift, Certain, and Modest Sanctions for Violations: Insights from South Dakota’s 24/7 Sobriety Project," American Journal of Public Health, 103(1), 2013

Paul Heaton, James Anderson, "How Much Difference Does the Lawyer Make? The Effects of Defense Counsel on Murder Case Outcomes," Yale Law Journal, 122(1), 2012

Paul Heaton, "Sunday Liquor Laws and Crime," Journal of Public Economics, 96(1-2), 2012

Paul Heaton, Spencer Jones, Robert Rudin and Eric Schneider, "Unraveling the IT Productivity Paradox: Lessons for Health Care," New England Journal of Medicine, 366(24), 2012

Paul Heaton, Eric Helland, "Judicial Expenditures and Litigation Access: Evidence from Auto Injuries," Journal of Legal Studies, 40(2), 2011

Luis Garicano, Paul Heaton, "Information Technology, Organization, and Productivity in the Public Sector: Evidence from Police Departments," Journal of Labor Economics, 28(1), 2010

Paul Heaton, "Understanding the Effects of Anti-Profiling Policies," Journal of Law and Economics, 53(1), 2010

Paul Heaton, David Loughran and Amalia Miller, Compensating Wounded Warriors: An Analysis of Injury, Labor Market Earnings, and Disability Compensation Among Veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, RAND Corporation (MG-1166), 2012

Honors & Awards

  • RAND Gold Medal Award, RAND Corporation, 2012
  • Stephen J. Carroll Distinguished Scholar in Insurance and Liability Policy, RAND Institute for Civil Justice, 2011
  • Huddleson Outstanding Teacher Award, Pardee RAND Graduate School, 2010 and 2015

Commentary

Publications