Paul Heaton is an adjunct economist at the RAND Corporation. From 2012 to 2015, he was director of RAND's Institute for Civil Justice, and he currently is a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where he codirects the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice. Much of his research aims to apply methodological insights from economics to inform issues in legal and criminal justice policy. His recent work examines liability of prosecutors and police and the impact of pretrial detention. Other work examines how the structure of insurance markets affects safety, medical care, and fraud; how attorneys impact case outcomes; and how drug control strategies influence criminal activity.
Heaton's prior work examines topics such as court budgeting, racial profiling, and police technology use. His research has been published in leading scholarly journals such as the Harvard Law Review, Yale Law Journal, New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Law and Economics, American Journal of Public Health, and Journal of Labor Economics. In 2010–2011 he was a Stephen Carroll Distinguished Scholar in ICJ, and in both 2015 and 2010 he received the Edwin Huddleson Jr. Outstanding Teacher Award from the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Heaton received his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago, where he was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow.
