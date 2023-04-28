Tom LaTourrette

Senior Physical Scientist

Education

Ph.D. in geology, California Institute of Technology; B.A. in geology, University of California, Berkeley

Overview

Tom LaTourrette is a senior physical scientist at RAND with over 20 years of experience in infrastructure, energy, and public safety policy. His research covers seabed mining and critical minerals supply chains; risks and mitigation to infrastructure related to hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, sea level rise, and terrorism; renewable, nuclear, and fossil energy resources and technologies; safety evaluation, technology, and regulation; and terrorism risk modeling and technology deployment. He has testified before the Secretary of Energy's Blue-Ribbon Commission on America's Nuclear Future and has been on advisory panels for the Government Accountability Office, FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program, and the California Little Hoover Commission. He holds a Ph.D. in geology from the California Institute of Technology.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

LaTourrette, Tom, Todd C. Helmus, and Irina A. Chindea, China's Role in the Global Development of Critical Resources: Case Studies in Coal Power, Electricity Transmission, and Seabed Mining, RAND Corporation (RR-A2096-1), 2022

LaTourrette, Tom, Defining Recognized and Generally Accepted Good Engineering Practices for Process Safety Management, RAND Corporation (RR-A1866-1), 2022

Miller, Benjamin M., Tom LaTourrette, Drake Warren, and David Metz, The National Institute of Standards and Technology's Impact on Fire Safety Standards, RAND Corporation (RR-A1100-1), 2022

LaTourrette, Tom, Benjamin M. Miller, Teddy Ulin, Kristin Van Abel, Krista Langeland, and Nupur Nanda, Public Buildings in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria: Prestorm Challenges, Hurricane Damage, and Suggested Courses of Action for Recovery, RAND Corporation (RR-2606-DHS), 2020

Preston, Benjamin Lee, Tom LaTourrette, James R. Broyles, R. J. Briggs, David Catt, Christopher Nelson, Jeanne S. Ringel, and Daniel A. Waxman, Updating the Costs of Compliance for California's Hospital Seismic Safety Standards, RAND Corporation (RR-3059-CHA), 2019

LaTourrette T, Lauland A, Fischbach J, Berg N, Stelzner C, Assessing Vulnerability and Improving Resilience of Critical Emergency Management Infrastructure in California in a Changing Climate, California Natural Resources Agency, 2018

Dixon, Lloyd, Tom LaTourrette, David A. Galvan, Charles A. Goldman, Nidhi Kalra, Christopher Nelson, Flavia Tsang, Paul S. Steinberg, James Lyons, Jerry Bowers, and Bob Katin, Process and Outcome Evaluation of the Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program, California Energy Commission (RR-1948-CEC), 2017

Tom LaTourrette, "Risk factors for injury in law enforcement officer vehicle crashes," Policing: An International Journal of Police Strategies & Management, 38(3), 2015

Commentary

  • Sacks of lithium carbonate at Albemarle Lithium production facility in Silver Peak, Nevada, October 6, 2022, photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters
    Trade Regulation

    Do Car Companies Know Where Their Critical Minerals Come From?

    The initial slate of electric vehicles qualifying for a new federal tax credit was announced in April. Key to eligibility is the source of critical minerals used in their batteries. While the list of acceptable nations of origin is still being worked out, there's an important practical question the IRS should ask: Do carmakers really know where their critical minerals come from?

    Apr 28, 2023

    Barron's

  • The deep sea mining vessel Hidden Gem returns to port after test mining in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, in Manzanillo, Mexico, November 16, 2022, photo by Gustavo Graf Maldonado/Reuters
    Energy Resources

    Is Seabed Mining an Opportunity to Break China's Stranglehold on Critical Minerals Supply Chains?

    China dominates global supply chains for nearly all critical mineral resources, including the rare earths that power decarbonization technologies. Seabed mining may be a way to diversify critical minerals supply chains and break China's stranglehold on supplies of some of the world's most important natural resources.

    Nov 21, 2022

    RealClearWorld

  • A member of the Puerto Rico National Guard wades through water in search for people to be rescued after Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, September 19, 2022, photo by Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters
    Hurricanes

    Q&A with the Experts: Puerto Rico

    When Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico on September 18, electricity went out across the island. It was a reminder that recovery from 2017's Hurricane Maria is far from complete. RAND researchers discuss the difficulties Puerto Rico is still facing.

    Oct 10, 2022

  • Worker wearing a hazmat suit
    Nuclear Energy

    Breaking Down Nuclear Waste as a Two-Part Issue

    The U.S. Department of Energy is now planning separate repositories for commercial waste and the waste from the military's nuclear weapons production instead of disposing of both in the same repository as originally intended. Decoupling different parts of the nuclear waste problem is a small but positive step forward.

    May 5, 2015

    Las Vegas Sun

  • The Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as people look across the Hudson River in Jersey City, September 11, 2013

    3 Terrorism Risk Insurance Act Facts for Congress to Consider

    With the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act set to expire this year, Congress is currently revisiting a crucial question: What is the appropriate government role in terrorism insurance markets? As the debate unfolds on Capitol Hill, policymakers should consider three key research findings.

    Jun 12, 2014

    U.S. News & World Report

  • San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station
    Nuclear Sciences

    San Onofre Risk Factors

    The ongoing effort to open a spent fuel repository in the U.S. demonstrates the magnitude of the technical and political challenges of such an undertaking, writes Tom LaTourrette.

    Jun 20, 2013

    The Orange County Register

    Prepare for Disaster

    Published commentary by RAND staff: Prepare for Disaster in the United Press International.

    Sep 27, 2005

    United Press International

Publications