Tom LaTourrette is a senior physical scientist at RAND with over 20 years of experience in infrastructure, energy, and public safety policy. His research covers seabed mining and critical minerals supply chains; risks and mitigation to infrastructure related to hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, sea level rise, and terrorism; renewable, nuclear, and fossil energy resources and technologies; safety evaluation, technology, and regulation; and terrorism risk modeling and technology deployment. He has testified before the Secretary of Energy's Blue-Ribbon Commission on America's Nuclear Future and has been on advisory panels for the Government Accountability Office, FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program, and the California Little Hoover Commission. He holds a Ph.D. in geology from the California Institute of Technology.
Selected Publications
LaTourrette, Tom, Todd C. Helmus, and Irina A. Chindea, China's Role in the Global Development of Critical Resources: Case Studies in Coal Power, Electricity Transmission, and Seabed Mining, RAND Corporation (RR-A2096-1), 2022
LaTourrette, Tom, Defining Recognized and Generally Accepted Good Engineering Practices for Process Safety Management, RAND Corporation (RR-A1866-1), 2022
Miller, Benjamin M., Tom LaTourrette, Drake Warren, and David Metz, The National Institute of Standards and Technology's Impact on Fire Safety Standards, RAND Corporation (RR-A1100-1), 2022
LaTourrette, Tom, Benjamin M. Miller, Teddy Ulin, Kristin Van Abel, Krista Langeland, and Nupur Nanda, Public Buildings in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria: Prestorm Challenges, Hurricane Damage, and Suggested Courses of Action for Recovery, RAND Corporation (RR-2606-DHS), 2020
Preston, Benjamin Lee, Tom LaTourrette, James R. Broyles, R. J. Briggs, David Catt, Christopher Nelson, Jeanne S. Ringel, and Daniel A. Waxman, Updating the Costs of Compliance for California's Hospital Seismic Safety Standards, RAND Corporation (RR-3059-CHA), 2019
LaTourrette T, Lauland A, Fischbach J, Berg N, Stelzner C, Assessing Vulnerability and Improving Resilience of Critical Emergency Management Infrastructure in California in a Changing Climate, California Natural Resources Agency, 2018
Dixon, Lloyd, Tom LaTourrette, David A. Galvan, Charles A. Goldman, Nidhi Kalra, Christopher Nelson, Flavia Tsang, Paul S. Steinberg, James Lyons, Jerry Bowers, and Bob Katin, Process and Outcome Evaluation of the Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program, California Energy Commission (RR-1948-CEC), 2017
Tom LaTourrette, "Risk factors for injury in law enforcement officer vehicle crashes," Policing: An International Journal of Police Strategies & Management, 38(3), 2015