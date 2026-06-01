Terrorism Risk Management

RAND's divisions conduct research on a uniquely broad front for clients around the globe.
Most relevant regions
Project
Jun 1, 2026
The Risk Index Observatory is a continuously updated, automation-assisted platform for assessing the misuse capabilities of AI biological tools.
Expert Insights
Apr 24, 2025
In this paper, the authors provide an overview of 15 cloud labs around the world—research labs for remote execution of experiments—and discuss how this technology could enable bad actors in developing and proliferating chemical or biological weapons.
Commentary
Jan 27, 2025
Municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and the private sector can come together to detect, deter, and mitigate threats to the public from terrorism and other acts of targeted violence.
Sep 19, 2024
This paper provides public comment on NIST AI 800-1, Managing Misuse Risk for Dual-Use Foundation Models, and suggests that foundation model developers need more-specific recommendations about bounty programs, threat profiles, and risk thresholds.
Research
Dec 19, 2023
This report presents an examination of how cyber-related risks compare with other risks to defense-industrial supply chains and the implications of the differences in risks for directions in risk assessment and mitigation and for research.
Nov 30, 2023
This report characterizes changes made in U.S. Department of Homeland Security efforts to prevent targeted violence, including the extent of change and how those changes responded to concerns about efforts to counter violent extremism.
Nov 20, 2023
This report helps the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency codify the concept of systemically important critical infrastructure by documenting the work surrounding systemic risks and cyber risks in software supply chains.
May 2, 2023
In this report, the authors offer a preliminary conception of how to determine the capabilities the United States needs to remain safe from international terrorism.
Apr 19, 2023
Researchers evaluated the Federal Emergency Management Agency's terrorism risk formula, which considers threat, vulnerability, and consequences of terrorist attacks for allocating resources to the Homeland Security Grant Program.
Feb 21, 2023
The authors examined the reasons behind the inertia of the U.S. policy objective in Afghanistan through interviews with the senior leaders involved in policy deliberations between 2001 and 2016.
Oct 21, 2022
Targets for foreign threats against the United States increasingly include entities that are not part of the U.S. government or military. But too many of these potential victims are unaware of threats against them, are not warned with intelligence reporting about such threats, and lack information about options to protect themselves.
Sep 19, 2022
In this Perspective, RAND researchers describe how the U.S. Department of Homeland Security could leverage science and technology communities to support the use of science, technology, innovation, and analytical capabilities during crisis response.