A Response to NIST AI 800-1
Expert InsightsPublished Sep 19, 2024
On October 30, 2023, President Biden signed Executive Order 14110, which aims to ensure the safe, secure, and trustworthy development of artificial intelligence (AI). As part of that effort, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released an initial public draft of NIST AI 800-1, Managing Misuse Risk for Dual-Use Foundation Models, to identify best practices for foundation model developers to manage the risks of their models being deliberately misused to cause harm.
This paper provides public comment on NIST AI 800-1 and suggests that foundation model developers need more-specific recommendations about bounty programs, threat profiles, and risk thresholds. This paper will be of interest to the AI security community, AI system evaluation organizations, biosecurity policy groups, and scientists.
