SoHyun Sabrina Lee (she/her) is a Ph.D. student in the Community-Partnered Policy and Action stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. Her research interests include community health and well-being, educational equity, academic opportunity gap, education curriculum, social-emotional learning, early childhood education, social services and welfare, and environmental sustainability.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she worked for LAUSD, where she taught 3rd and 4th grades at a South Central Los Angeles public school for three years. Previously as an Americorps member, she had assisted secondary teachers in mathematics and science at a Bellevue school district charter school in Santa Rosa, CA. As a former educator, she is knowledgeable in culturally responsive pedagogy, curriculum design, community building, data-driven instruction, and the impact of intersectionality in educational systems. Her current projects include looking at anti-bias curriculum, teacher evaluations, social-emotional learning, and teacher well-being.
She has a B.S. in microbiology, immunology, and molecular genetics and a minor in education from the University of California, Los Angeles and published a medical research paper pertaining to transcription factors in cancer stem cells. In addition, she received her M.Ed. in urban education and teaching credentials from the University of California, Los Angeles.