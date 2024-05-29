Sabrina Lee

Ph.D. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND

She/Her

Expertise

SoHyun Sabrina Lee (she/her) is a Ph.D. student in the Community-Partnered Policy and Action stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. Her research interests include community health and well-being, educational equity, academic opportunity gap, education curriculum, social-emotional learning, early childhood education, social services and welfare, and environmental sustainability.

Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she worked for LAUSD, where she taught 3rd and 4th grades at a South Central Los Angeles public school for three years. Previously as an Americorps member, she had assisted secondary teachers in mathematics and science at a Bellevue school district charter school in Santa Rosa, CA. As a former educator, she is knowledgeable in culturally responsive pedagogy, curriculum design, community building, data-driven instruction, and the impact of intersectionality in educational systems. Her current projects include looking at anti-bias curriculum, teacher evaluations, social-emotional learning, and teacher well-being.

She has a B.S. in microbiology, immunology, and molecular genetics and a minor in education from the University of California, Los Angeles and published a medical research paper pertaining to transcription factors in cancer stem cells. In addition, she received her M.Ed. in urban education and teaching credentials from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Education

M.Ed. in urban education, University of California, Los Angeles; B.S. in microbiology, immunology, and molecular genetics, University of California, Los Angeles

Languages

Korean; Spanish

Selected Work

  • SoHyun Lee, Benjamin Bonavida, Stephanie Wottrich, "Crosstalks between Raf-kinase inhibitor protein and cancer stem cell transcription factors (Oct4, KLF4, Sox2, Nanog)," Tumor Biology, 39(4), 2017

