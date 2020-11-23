Alicia Revitsky Locker

Alicia Locker is a behavioral neuroscientist at RAND. Locker’s interests include mental health in service members and veteran populations, resiliency in service members, caregiver support, military readiness, social isolation and loneliness, women and family health, intimate partner violence, domestic violence, elder abuse, death care worker stress, biotechnology, biometrics, and artificial intelligence.
Locker's work has been in traumatic brain injury in veterans, military medical transport, solider performance, military mental health and wellness. She has been working on domestic conflict, elder abuse, death care workers, holistic health, and programs to promote well-being in at-risk populations. Currently, Locker is on a temporary assignment at the Office of Biometric and Identity Management at the Department of Homeland Security via an Intergovernment Personnel Act. As an IPA, she served as a liaison to academic researchers conducting biometrics and a OBIM representative to the European Association for Biometrics and other international partners. Locker actively worked to help OBIM design and execute studies that helped to tackled complex issues that OBIM faces and how to use empirical evidence to propose guidelines and policies for DHS stakeholders.
Locker earned her Ph.D. in neuroscience at the Pennsylvania State University investigating neurobiological underpinnings of drug use in adolescents. Locker served as a post-doc at the National Institute of Occupational Health and Safety/Centers for Disease Control where she examined potential causes and treatments for Gulf War Illness in veterans, and she also worked at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center researching pathways associated with cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia.
Selected Publications
Locker, A.R., Finucane, M.L., Roth, E.A., Carman, K., Breslau, J. , Nationally Representative Sample Shows an Increase in Domestic Conflict since the Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic., Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness., 2021
Breslau, J., Finucane, M.L., Locker, A.R., Baird, M.D., Roth, E.A., Collins, R.L. , A longitudinal study of psychological distress in the United States before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. , Preventative Medicine, 2020