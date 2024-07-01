Edmund L. Luzine
Senior Global Policy Analyst
Expertise
Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. is a senior global policy analyst at the RAND Corporation. He is the Founder of Adirondack Capital International and Ausable Funds - both focused on the global emerging markets. Prior to founding Adirondack, Luzine was a Vice President at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson North America, LLC (now Commerzbank) where he founded the emerging markets sales, trading and research unit after having worked in the emerging markets division of First Chicago (JP Morgan). He completed a range of sovereign and corporate transactions across Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia. He was an Advisor to the World Bank in Sarajevo as part of the team that implemented the post-war reconstruction program, developed a new currency, coordinated privatizations, and developed an Emergency Pilot Credit Program for SME lending in 1998. He is a retired Army reserve special operations intelligence officer and in his last assignment served as a China Country Director for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Other military assignments include duties at the National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC), US Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), EUCOM's Joint Analysis Center (JAC) at RAF Molesworth, and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). He served in Afghanistan and Iraq during 2002-2003 as a SOF plans officer, and he worked at the State Department as part of the Future of Iraq Work Groups.
Education
MBA in finance, economics, and business public policy, University of Rochester; BS in liberal arts, Syracuse University
Languages
Concurrent Non-RAND Positions
Selected Work
- Ed Luzine, "Opinion: Is it Time for the Year of the Taiwan Tiger?" Defence Notes/Shepard Media, 2022
- Ed Luzine, "Opinion: Indian Ocean – the Dragon’s New Swimming Hole," Defence Notes/Shepard Media, 2021
- Edmund L. Luzine ,Jr., "Opinion: China’s Silk Road project – a PLA weapon? ," Defence Notes, Shepard Media, 2018
- Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., "Opinion: Korean Peninsula 2021 – positive but with storm clouds," Defence Notes, Shepard Media, 2018