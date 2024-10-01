Joseph Matveyenko
Assistant Policy Researcher
He/him
Expertise
Joseph Matveyenko is an assistant policy researcher at RAND, and a Ph.D. student at Pardee RAND Graduate School. He focuses on tackling challenges related to disinformation, violent extremism, and Eurasian political and security issues. His research applies social network analysis, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) to mixed qualitative-quantitative data. Matveyenko is fluent in Russian and proficient in Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and Belarusian. He employs his language skills to extract high-quality information from text and conduct interviews with government and civil society interlocutors.
Prior to joining RAND, he was a program associate at Freedom House, where he supported the implementation of federally funded programs in Eastern Europe to bolster the resilience of civil society and support institutional reform. Matveyenko has also served as a short-term observer on multiple OSCE election observation missions in Central Asia. In his undergraduate studies at UCLA, Matveyenko completed a double major in political science and Russian studies and received highest departmental honors for his senior thesis which examined statistical methods for detecting anomalies in election results data.
Education
B.A. in political science, University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA); B.A. in Russian studies, University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA)
Languages
Selected Work
- Joseph Matveyenko, "Assessing the Impact of Disinformation on Minority Communities in Moldova," Freedom House Media Forward Policy Brief, 2023