Sapna J. Mendon-Plasek is a health policy researcher at RAND. Her expertise in health services research and implementation science spans over a decade. Mendon-Plasek's research is organized around three domains: (1) organizational and community-level impact of evidence-based initiatives, (2) impact of large-scale policy changes, and (3) best practices to adapt, sustain, and scale-up programs. Mendon-Plasek has successfully applied innovative methodological approaches to assess fundamental synergistic relationships between inter-organizational factors, policies, and processes that support vital implementation outcomes, such as the adoption and sustainment of programs in community-based organizations. Mendon-Plasek is skilled in mixed-methods designs, and has expertise in measurement development.
As a community-engaged researcher informed by an equity-centered practices, Mendon-Plasek emphasizes the inclusion of service-user and multi-level stakeholder perspectives throughout her evaluation and implementation projects. She is committed to increasing access to care and addressing racism and oppressive practices through implementation science, as demonstrated by her leadership roles in various DEI initiatives.
Mendon-Plasek received her Ph.D. in social work from the University of Southern California.