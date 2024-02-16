Yuji Mizushima

Yuji Mizushima
Ph.D. Fellow, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
He/Him

Education

M.Phil. in policy analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; M.A. in economics, Waseda University; B.A. in political science and economics, Waseda University

Overview

Yuji Mizushima (he/his) is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. He holds an M.A. in economics and a B.A. in political economy from Waseda University. His research interests include health, labor, demographic, and social security policy and reform.

Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he served as a research assistant at Waseda University's Graduate School of Economics, where he acquired experience in processing and linkage of large-scale Japanese administrative data, economic and econometric analysis, machine learning, and manuscript writing on geographic disparities in physician labor supply and physician behavioral responses to spatial competition. 

Research Focus

Languages

English; Japanese