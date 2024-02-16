Overview
Yuji Mizushima (he/his) is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. He holds an M.A. in economics and a B.A. in political economy from Waseda University. His research interests include health, labor, demographic, and social security policy and reform.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he served as a research assistant at Waseda University's Graduate School of Economics, where he acquired experience in processing and linkage of large-scale Japanese administrative data, economic and econometric analysis, machine learning, and manuscript writing on geographic disparities in physician labor supply and physician behavioral responses to spatial competition.